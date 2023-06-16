Rudy Giuliani Claims Holocaust Survivor George Soros ‘Hates Jews’

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed on Friday that while billionaire George Soros “may be Jewish,” he also “hates Jews.”

“You know, there’s a thing that if you criticize George Soros, you’re accused of being anti-Semitic,” Giuliani said during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance with Eric Bolling. “Now, that’s really weird because he hates Jews. He may be Jewish, but he hates the state of Israel.”

Giuliani then cited the debunked claim that Soros in his youth “turned in his Jewish youngsters to keep himself alive,” before arguing, “He hates the state of Israel. He also hates America. He thinks American nationalism is evil.”

Giuliani also claimed Soros was “probably one of the biggest reasons for the crimewave we’re having and all of the dead Black children in Chicago, Philadelphia.”

He said, “That just didn’t have to happen if those criminals weren’t out on the street killing them. Maybe 2-3,000 more than we should have out on the street. They’re all there because of Soros’ money.”

According to Newsweek, Soros and other students in Jewish classes in Nazi-occupied Hungary “were sent to council offices to work as messengers for the Jewish Council,” an institution which “organized the identification and registration of Jews, which ultimately led to labor and death camp deportation.”

After Soros’ father informed his son that the task he had been given by the council was “in essence, deportation orders to be given to a list of Jewish lawyers,” he reportedly “instructed his son to send the messages but to warn these people that if they followed the instructions to report to the Jewish Council, they would be deported.”

In March, Giuliani claimed Soros tried to chase him during a trip to Ukraine in 2019.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com