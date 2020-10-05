After President Donald Trump returned to the White House (and immediately took off his mask), Rudy Giuliani went on a tear on Fox News blasting Joe Biden for his mask use.

Giuliani first spoke with Martha MacCallum about how the president and Chris Christie have been doing. MacCallum then played a video of Biden saying at a campaign event earlier, “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he’s busy, I would ask him to do this, listen to the scientists. Support masks.”

“I would say to Joe that you don’t really understand what scientists are,” Giuliani said. “First of all, listen to your doctors. They know your personal history. Doctors really aren’t scientists. Scientists almost always have competing opinions. That’s what science is about.”

He said it “isn’t science” for Biden to be wearing that mask “when you’re giving a speech and people are 30-40 feet away from you.”

“I see through you,” Giuliani declared. “That’s a political statement to scare people wearing that mask. You do not need that mask when you are standing at a podium… That’s political theater.”

MacCallum said Biden’s response to that would be “I haven’t gotten covid and the president did.”

Giuliani continued going after Biden on mask use, saying, “What they claim is science is nonsense. For example, in my city and many cities, they allow Black Lives Matter protests without masks with everybody right next to each other, but they don’t allow legitimate parades. You are telling me it’s good science to allow protests?”

