Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Hysterical’ Liz Cheney Is ‘Off Her Deep End’ Before Claiming Antifa ‘Was Involved’ in Ashli Babbitt’s Killing

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani misidentified Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday and denounced her as a “hysterical” person “who’s gone off her deep end.”

Appearing on War Room with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Trump’s former personal attorney slammed the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot.

Giuliani stated the committee, which held its second public hearing on Monday, “has no case” showing that Trump broke the law. He went on to criticize members of the committee, including Liz Cheney, whom he misidentified as her sister, Mary Cheney.

“They started this frame about five years ago,” he said. “It’s the same cast of characters, in Bennie Thompson, shifty Schiff, and you see Swalwell – not on the committee, but in the background; now, the completely hysterical Mary [sic] Cheney, who’s gone off her deep end.”

Giuliani said the first hearing “brought us nothing new,” before pivoting to Ashli Babbitt – the Capitol rioter killed by police as she attempted to force her way through a barricaded doorway on Jan. 6, 2021.

The former mayor suggested that Antifa – a far-left organization – “was involved” in her death.

“How about, tell me the number of Antifa members in that riot,” he said. “Five days after the riot, I submitted to the FBI unequivocal evidence that Antifa organized one of the main break-ins, that Antifa was involved in the killing of Ashli Babbitt, that the cops abandoned the position so that the people could go into the Pelosi office. The cops abandoned it two minutes before. ”

Giuliani was named-checked during Monday’s committee hearing.

The panel played a clip from the testimony of former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who told the committee Giuliani “was definitely intoxicated” on election night 2020 when he advised Trump to declare victory, even though millions of votes had yet to be counted.

Giuliani was a key figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election through the courts. A New York appellate court ultimately suspended his license to practice law after it found he had “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

