Rupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old head of Fox Corporation – parent company to Fox News – has received the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, according to a report in The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, one of Murdoch’s top-rated hosts on Fox, is under fire for raising doubts about Covid-19 vaccines on his show Thursday night, while claiming public health campaigns to encourage vaccinations are “too slick.”

A statement on behalf of Murdoch confirmed that he “had the vaccine at his local GP’s surgery after he received a call saying he was eligible.”

The statement also expressed gratitude to medical workers: “He would like to thank the key workers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible.”

People over 80 years old in the UK are in the second tier of priority groups fo the vaccine, along with frontline health and social care workers, according to The Guardian.

News of Murdoch getting the vaccine comes the day after one of his most-watched Fox News hosts drew criticism for fanning the flames of fear and paranoia around the vaccine. Carlson, whose Tucker Carlson Tonight averages more than 3 million viewers every night, hyped a report of one adverse reaction to the vaccine, and referred to the its rollout as a “marketing campaign.” His show, which is regularly the most-watched show on Fox News, ran a (presumably sarcastic, definitely ominous) chyron that said “There will be no questioning the corona vaccine.” He also implied to Fox News viewers that plans for widespread distribution of the vaccines are actually a form of “social control.”

“So how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this?” Carlson asked. “Well, nervously. Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much, it feels false, because it is. It’s too slick.”

Carlson also continued to push false conspiracy theories about Bill and Melinda Gates, who have committed hundreds of millions of dollars for Covid vaccine efforts.

