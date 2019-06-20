Samantha Bee used her Wednesday night show to explain that for some Democrats running for president, their chances of winning the nomination are so remote that their efforts would be much better served trying to make party inroads with the Senate.

As the Full Frontal host talked about the crowded field of Democrats pursuing the Oval Office, she noted how certain candidates like former governor John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) are polling so low that they failed to earn a slot at next week’s primary debates. Bee started with Bullock by noting that despite his “pointless” candidacy, he still enjoys solid popularity in his home state despite the fact that Montana went for President Donald Trump in 2016.

To this point, Bee had a request: “Run for Senate, goddammit!”

“Winning the presidency would be great, but real change is impossible unless the Senate changes hands too,” Bee continued. “Bullock is just one of many Democrats wasting his time in a presidential race who could be way more useful running for something else.”

Bee also ripped into Hickenlooper’s campaign by remarking that his presidential polling numbers are abysmal, whereas “Colorado’s Cory Gardner is one of the most vulnerable GOP senators this year.”

“You have a good shot against him!” Bee said. “And you literally have a .3 percent shot of being nominated for president.”

Bee noted that many Democrats aren’t interested in running for Senate because they view it as a “toxic and polarized” institution, “but that is exactly why we need good Democratic candidates for Senate! The beauty of elections is if you run and win then you’re Mitch McConnell.”

Watch above, via TBS.

