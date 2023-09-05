Sarah Palin On ‘Disheartening’ Jan. 6 Sentences: ‘Makes the Good Guy Think, What’s the Use in Being a Good Guy?’

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin criticized the sentences given to several participants in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots on Tuesday, and argued they were evidence of a two-tier justice system.

“Governor, blown away by these sentences. 15, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes,” declared Newsmax host Eric Bolling, in reference to the lengthy prison sentences given to Jan. 6 defendants Zachary Rehl, Joe Biggs, and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. “What do you say to all these lefties?”

Palin replied:

It’s so disheartening, the examples that you’ve given, Eric. It makes the populace lose a lot of faith in our government and that’s an understatement. Unfortunately, what this leads to, when we recognize the examples that you just gave, the two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think what’s the use in being a good guy. We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system. But we can’t feel helpless and hopeless.

The former governor said conservatives “have to remember that we have three equal branches of government, right? And Congress has a lot to do with what’s going on in the judiciary.”

Palin warned, “Congress can’t keep sitting back, especially Republicans in the majority in some of these areas. Eric, they can’t sit back and just let all of this happen because it is dismantling our traditional judicial system.”

