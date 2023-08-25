Sarah Palin Rages ‘Civil War’ is ‘Going to Happen’ After Trump Arrest: ‘We Do Need To Rise Up’

Sarah Palin thinks it’s time to “rise up” and wants to know if those involved in judicial proceedings against Donald Trump “want us to be in civil war,” because “that’s what’s going to happen,” she told Eric Bolling.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate appeared on Thursday’s Eric Bolling The Balance on Newsmax to comment on Trump’s indictment, booking, and pending trials, and spoke with the host as a live feed of Trump’s plane departing Georgia after his booking rolled continuously.

Bolling began by asking Palin about “the two-tiered justice system,” and whether watching it take place, she has “concern for the country.”

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Palin. “I mean, I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck? Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen.”

“We’re not going to keep putting up with this. And Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry,” she said. “We do need to rise up and take our country back.”

Palin then slammed the Republican National Committee for not platforming or funding “collective anger” that can be “healthy” and “useful,” and said the party structure is run by “a bunch of frickin’ RINOs” before raising the specter of civil war again.

“So, the RNC, they better get their stuff together, or I have to ask them, too: What do they want as an outcome of this? Civil war?” she said. Read the full exchange below:

