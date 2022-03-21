Sarah Palin Says She is Considering a Bid to Replace Late GOP Rep. Don Young

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said she is considering a bid to fill the seat vacated last week by Rep. Don Young (R-AK).

Young died on Friday at the age of 88. He was the longest-serving member in the House of Representatives at the time of his death.

Young had held Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1973. He became Dean of the House following the 2017 retirement of Rep. John Conyers.

Young was asked by the New York Times in 2020 how long he intended to serve in the House. He responded: “God will decide that, or the voters.”

Palin signaled on Monday she is ready to throw her hat into the ring as speculation regarding who will replace Young grows.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance, host Eric Bolling asked her, “Are you ready to announce a run for that seat?”

Palin praised Young’s 49-year House career before answering.

“Oh my goodness, think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young’s longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska, and for the nation as a whole,” she said.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee then said she would be “humbled and honored” to replace Young.

“In a heartbeat, I would,” she said of a mounting bid to replace him. “We’ll see how this process is gonna go, in terms of filling that seat, but it would be an honor.”

Palin also said she has “nothing to lose,” with regard to media attention a congressional campaign would attract.

“When the media has already clobbered you, as bad as you can get clobbered, and the haters, you’re not going to change their mind,” she said. “But you have faith that there are enough Americans who understand where you’re coming from. ”

Palin concluded: “I think that there are enough Americans who understand what we need, and when I have nothing to lose, as is the case today, I think it would be good for my family, even, yeah, I’d serve.”

