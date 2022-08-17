Savanah Guthrie Grills Liz Cheney on Presidential Plans After Primary Defeat: ‘Yes or No?’

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie pressed Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R) on whether she has her eyes on the White House in light of her primary defeat last night in Wyoming.

Cheney admitted defeat to her Donald Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman, on Tuesday, though her concession speech remained defiant to the former president as she called for Americans to uphold democratic principles above all else.

On Wednesday, Cheney followed up by speaking to Guthrie on the TODAY show, where she blasted Trump’s “cult of personality” and urged the Republican Party to break off of Trumpism and return to the GOP’s core values.

As Cheney shrugged off Trump’s gloating about her defeat, Guthrie began to ask what is she thinking for her next step in politics.

“Are you considering running for president yourself?” Guthrie asked. Cheney declined to answer the question directly, stating that her focus in the coming months will be to complete her remaining work in Congress.

“I’m going to be making sure that people all around this country understand the stakes of what we’re facing,” Cheney said. “Understand the extent to which we’ve now got one major political party, my party, which has really become a cult of personality. And we’ve got to get this party back to a place where we’re embracing the values and the principles on which it was founded.”

“Congresswoman, you didn’t answer me yes or no,” Guthrie interjected. Cheney said, “I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

“You didn’t say yes or no, and that’s fine if you are thinking about it,” Guthrie said, “but are you thinking about running for president?”

“That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months,” Cheney answered. “I’m not going to make any announcements this morning, but it is something that I’m thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com