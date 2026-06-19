Fox News host Brian Kilmeade chided Vice President JD Vance on Friday over his remarks about Israel, hours after Vance’s trip to Switzerland to formalize President Donald Trump’s latest Iran deal was postponed.

During the White House press briefing on Thursday, Vance had strong words when asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “fuming” reaction to the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left ‌in the entire world,“ Vance said.

He added: “The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.”

Reacting to those remarks on Friday morning’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade said:

“Kind of shocked to see JD Vance go after Israel yesterday. I wish he would be that tough with Iran. Israel, if this is the reason they put these talks on hold, Israel had four idf soldiers killed. What do you expect them to do? And if you want them to go along with the plan you should tell them what is in the plan. They were not even in the talks. All of a sudden they are roped into it. It’s up to Iran to tell Hezbollah who does whatever you tell them to knock it off. And then Israel will knock it off.

The postponement of Vance’s trip to Switzerland came on what was technically the first day of a 60-day ceasefire that is part of the deal.

The agreement has received bipartisan backlash, with even some of the president’s vocal supporters blasting it as too beneficial to Iran.

Watch above via Fox News.

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