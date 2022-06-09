McCarthy Refuses to Answer When Pressed By Jonathan Karl on Whether Biden Legitimately Won in 2020

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) refused to answer a question about whether or not President Joe Biden was “legitimately” elected in 2020 on Thursday.

McCarthy was pressed hard by ABC’s Jonathan Karl during a press conference.

“Do you believe that Joe Biden was the legitimate victor during the 2020 election?” Karl began. “And do you believe that Donald Trump was just flat wrong when he said the election was stolen?”

“Look we have asked this question a long time, Joe Biden is the president. I think you could, look there is a lot of problems still within the election process,” answered McCarthy.

“They just arrested a former Democratic congressman from just the other – was it yesterday? – in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, as we find a lot more information out there,” he continued.

“We want to make sure more people have the ability to vote and it’s secure,” McCarthy added before trying to move on.

Ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s presentation alleging former Pres. Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy dodges when pressed four times by @jonkarl on whether he believes Pres. Biden was the legitimate winner. https://t.co/7x9xFOiAeU pic.twitter.com/xqqDpFGoFU — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2022

Karl pushed, noting, “That wasn’t the question.”

“Yeah, your question,” responded McCarthy as Karl repeated the question.

“You know Jonathan we talked about this a long time, I already answered that question,” he concluded before moving on – notably without answering the question.

Watch the full clip above from ABC News

