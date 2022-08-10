Scarborough Dares Trump to Release Search Warrant for Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘If It’s Such a Scam…Let Us See It’

Joe Scarborough challenged Donald Trump by calling on the former president to release his copy of the FBI’s search warrant for Mar-a-Lago if he and his allies are going to keep on claiming government persecution.

Morning Joe started things off on Wednesday with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slamming the “hypocritical” Republican reactions after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s home, with a reported focus on classified documents Trump took with him when he left the White House. For part of the segment, the Morning Joe crew examined Trump lawyer Christina Bobb’s latest conversation with Real America’s Voice, where she claimed FBI agents “don’t have anything” on Trump, so “I think they just make stuff up and come up with whatever they want. That’s the way they will have to proceed in order to actually try to indict the president.”

During that interview, Bobb claimed that the FBI tried to withhold the search warrant from her, and that she wasn’t allowed to see the probable cause given. Many observers and legal analysts have noted that Trump and his team likely do have a copy of the warrant that they could publicize, however. So Scarborough spoke direct to camera and issued the following dare to the former president:

Donald Trump can release the warrant. He should release the warrant. If it’s such a scam, Donald — Hey, Donald, I know you watch — If it’s such a scam, listen to me, release the warrant. You’ve got the warrant, okay? Stop the scam, stop the grift, release the warrant. Let us see why they came into Mar-a-Lago. Let us see what they’re looking for. Let us see what illegal actions they believe you’re taking. You got the warrant in your hands. Let us see it. I think it will be good for America. And by the way, if it’s a scam, we’ll be able to tell on the face of that warrant. Just release it, now.

Watch above, via MSNBC

