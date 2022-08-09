Dan Abrams believes there’s more to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home than a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday, Abrams — the founder of Mediaite and ABC’s chief legal analyst — stated that the scope of the FBI’s raid suggests that the reported 15 boxes of documents containing classified material said to be a focus of the search is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

“To send this kind of FBI team to the former president’s home, there has to be something more than just a Presidential Records Act violation,” Abrams said. “They have to know something that we don’t know about yet. And I think that’s why it’s really important to pause here. We haven’t seen the warrant. We don’t know what the possible crime is. And I’m not convinced that it’s simply just a records act violation.”

GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos posed a hypothetical to Abrams.

“If it is indeed just a records act violation?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I would think that’s overreach,” Abrams replied. “I think if it’s just literally that the president has documents that he was legally obligated to turn over and there’s nothing more, I would think that would be a mistake on the part of the Justice Department.”

But the ABC chief legal analyst downplayed that possibility.

“We have seen great care by this Justice Department not to go too far,” Abrams said. “Which is further why I don’t believe it’s just that.”

