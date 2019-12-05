Joe Scarborough called out what he deemed to be the “faux outrage” expressed by First Lady Melania Trump and fellow Republicans over Professor Pamela Karlan’s admittedly poor decision to mention 13-year-old son Barron Trump in a ham-fisted pun at Wednesday’s impeachment hearings.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 [of the Constitution] does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” testified Karlan, a professor at Stanford Law School. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Following a White House statement calling out Karlan’s invoking of the 13-year-old, the First Lady tweeted the following:

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

While the set of Morning Joe agreed that invoking the name of a 13-year-old child of the president is never a good idea, Scarborough went off on what he sees as shifting standards. President Donald Trump has consistently attacked his political foes in a remarkably ugly manner, which Scarborough noted, has never merited mention from Melania or any of the other Trump supporters so outraged by Karlan’s bad pun.

After dismissing the first lady as a political “pawn” Scarborough said, “by the way, Melania Trump, I’m still waiting for her to ask her husband to apologize for face-shaming my wife, lying about my wife, saying that she was bleeding badly from a facelift, taking a personal conversation.”

He then referenced an ugly story about a former Congressional intern who passed away while working for him, saying “the guy has basically called me a murderer. I didn’t hear Melania say, ‘Don’t do that.'”

Watch above via MSNBC.

