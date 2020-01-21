Congressman Adam Schiff spoke in the Senate today in his role as House impeachment manager making his case as the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump got underway.

As Schiff blasted President Donald Trump’s conduct on Ukraine and reviewed some of the evidence, he said the Senate should oversee an impartial process, review new evidence, and call witnesses.

At one point he argued most people don’t even think the Senate will conduct a fair trial:

“Let me be very blunt. Right now a great many, perhaps even most, Americans do not believe there will be a fair trial. They don’t believe that the Senate will be impartial. They believe that the result is pre-cooked, the president will be acquitted. Not because he is innocent, he is not, but because the senators will vote by party and he has the votes. The votes to prevent the evidence from coming out, the votes to make sure the public never sees it. The American people want a fair trial. They want to believe their system of government is still capable of rising to the occasion. They want to believe that we can rise above party and do what’s best for the country, but a great many Americans don’t believe that will happen. Let’s prove them wrong.”

