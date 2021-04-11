Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China and Russia against further international aggression.

In an interview with Chuck Todd for NBC’s Meet The Press, Blinken criticized China’s lack of transparency with the investigations into the origin of the coronavirus. At one point Todd asked, “Are we prepared to defend Taiwan militarily?”

Blinken responded by addressing the “increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan,” and he emphasized that the U.S. intends to uphold its commitments to Taiwan.

“And all I can tell you is it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force,” he said.

Todd attempted to clarify if the U.S. would militarily respond “if China does try something in Taiwan,” but Blinken rejected the question by saying, “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals.”

All I can tell you is we have a serious commitment to Taiwan being able to defend itself. We have a serious commitment to peace and security in the Western Pacific. And in that context, it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change that status quo by force.

From there, Todd asked Blinken what would happen if China looks at Russia and Crimea and thinks “those commitments are not as rock-solid as you just outlined them as.” Blinken disputed that characterization, but as he outlined U.S. efforts to sanction Russia for their actions in Crimea, Todd asked him, “How’s that worked out? In fairness, sir? I mean, it hasn’t worked out very well.”

Blinken responded by noting that Russian forces are gathering near the Ukrainian border again, and America is monitoring the situation in “close coordination, with our allies and partners in Europe.”

All of us share that concern. And President Biden’s been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences. He’s equally clear-eyed about the proposition that, when it comes to Russia, there are areas where our interests align, or certainly overlap, and we have an interest in working together…So the question is, ‘Is Russia going to continue to act aggressively and recklessly?’ If it does, the president’s been clear, there’ll be costs, there’ll be consequences.

Watch above, via NBC.

