Sen. Chris Murphy Clashes With Fox’s Bret Baier on Florida Bill: It ‘Absolutely’ is ‘Targeting Gay Kids’

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) battled about the concerns involved with Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which critics have referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Baier interviewed Murphy on Fox News Sunday, for a conversation in which the senator was questioned on President Joe Biden labeling “the MAGA crowd” as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Asked if he agrees with those remarks, Murphy expressed his concerns with the “very quick, hateful divisive turn that the Republican Party has taken,” and deflected by bringing up the Florida law.

“This effort in Florida to sort of target gay kids in schools,” Murphy said, “I just think it’s mean-spirited, and something that I had not seen from the Republican Party when I first started out in politics 20 years ago.”

At that point, Baier interrupted and objected to the claim that the bill “targets” gay schoolchildren.

“The bill is about not talking about sexual identity from K through 3rd grade,” said Baier. “That’s not targeting gay kids.”

“Yes it is,” Murphy shot back. “It absolutely is. It is sending a message to these kids that they are not worthy, that they should be ashamed of their identification.”

The two went back-and-forth about whether the bill sends a message to young LGBTQ children by not talking about sexual/gender orientation in the classroom.

“You talk to kindergartners about sexual identity?” Baier asked as Murphy continued to condemn “the effort to bully [kids] for their identity by adults in this country.”

The senator also noted that Florida Democrats offered an amendment to the bill that would’ve only banned sex education in younger grades, but it failed “because this wasn’t about trying to protect children from a discussion about sex. This was an effort to specifically ban a conversation about topics related to sexual identity.”

