Ohio GOP House Candidate Denies Supporting QAnon But Posted Videos of Himself Painting ‘TRUMP 2Q2Q’ on His Lawn

J.R. Majewski, the GOP nominee for Ohio’s new 9th congressional district, insists he hasn’t supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. Internet archives tell a different tale. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski found dozens of examples of Majewski using QAnon hashtags in tweets, taking videos outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with QAnon supporters, and even painting “TRUMP 2Q2Q” on his lawn.

Majewski racked up the most votes in last week’s primary and will challenge Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) in November’s general election. The new district is viewed as a tossup.

Throughout his campaign, Majewski has sought to portray himself as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, posting tweets praising other “pro-Trump America First Patriots” like J.D. Vance, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

On Sunday, Kaczynski and Em Steck published an article with a long list of examples of Majewski using QAnon references and associating with others who are.

Majewski has deleted his personal Twitter account, but internet archives preserved the online record, and CNN found that he had used the QAnon hashtag slogan #WWG1WGA (“Where we go one, we go all”) more than 50 times, in addition to other known QAnon hashtags like “#QArmy, #PatriotsAwakened, #DemoPedo and #WakeUpAmerica.”

He’s tweeted pro-Trump slogans with a substituted “Q” (“Silent Majority” and “Trump 2Q2Q”) and other QAnon memes, such as an image of a “Q” patterned like an American flag.

He wore a t-shirt with that QAnon flag emblem during news coverage for the giant “Trump 2020” logo he painted on his lawn. On his verified Parler account, he posted a now-deleted video showing him altering the logo to read “Trump 2Q2Q.”

NEW: Ohio GOP congressional nominee JR Majewski has repeatedly claimed to not have been a Qanon follower but a review of finds he repeatedly shared Qanon material himself, including this deleted-video he made painting Qs on his lawn.https://t.co/mBa6Z5dbGO pic.twitter.com/PseEhdWcSM — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 8, 2022

Majewski was also at the Capitol on Jan. 6, although he said he did not participate in breaching the building and has not been charged with any crimes related to the events of that day.

CNN’s KFile reviewed since-deleted and public tweets that show Majewski with a group of people who attended the January 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally throughout the day in various places outside the Capitol — including a video in which a member of the group leads them in repeating the slogan of QAnon. The camera moves past Majewski in the crowd just before the slogan is repeated, so he is not visible as other members in the group are seen saying the slogan. Majewski has denied being a QAnon follower. Majewski and the man who initally shouted the slogan appear to have briefly hosted a YouTube show together called “EarCandy.” It appeared on Majewski’s YouTube channel before being removed. The same channel now appears to represent his campaign. “Where we go one, we go all,” the group said, repeating the catchphrase in QAnon mythology.

Majewski posted several tweets with members of this group, including one dated Dec. 30, 2020 that showed their faces photoshopped into a painting of the Founding Fathers and declaring “It’s going down on 1/6.”

Tweets, some since removed show Majewski throughout the day in various places outside the Capitol — including a video in which a member of the group leads them in repeating the slogan of QAnon.https://t.co/mBa6Z4W8EO pic.twitter.com/klkzYVPiiY — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 8, 2022

He declined to comment for the CNN article, but has posted several defiant tweets that seem to be in response to the report, complaining about the media launching “a full-fledged smear campaign” and calling for supporters to donate to his campaign.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com