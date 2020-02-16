Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has a penchant for…let’s say, colorful quotes he makes on a regular basis, and he had one to offer when asked about President Donald Trump’s complaints over the sentencing of his former adviser, Roger Stone.

Kennedy spoke to CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face The Nation, where he was asked about how Trump has touted his “legal right” to intervene and comment on criminal cases, including those involving his affiliates. These comments seem to be a repudiation of how Attorney General Bill Barr recently commented that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible to do my job.”

Kennedy’s answer:

“Does the president have a right to tweet about a case? Of course. Just because you can sing, though, doesn’t mean you should sing. You can have a voice like Mick Jagger, but you wouldn’t want to start belting out ‘Honky Tonk Women’ in church. This is a case where tweeting less would not cause brain damage.”

Admittedly, this isn’t the first time Kennedy has used this line in connection with the president’s tweeting. While it’s obvious that Kennedy plainly means it wouldn’t hurt for Trump to tweet less, it’s still somewhat astonishing to see him keep using the “brain damage” quip in the same breath as Trump’s Twitter statements.

Kennedy went on in the interview to comment that “chucklehead” Roger Stone “is pretty good at bad decisions” while dismissing the idea that Trump is intervening to direct Barr in his work. He argued that Barr was compelled to speak out after Trump’s tweets put him in “an awkward spot,” and that Barr isn’t acting improperly by getting involved in the cases pertaining to Trump’s allies.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]