Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) cranked up the Donald Trump sycophancy by blasting the president’s Democratic enemies during his appearance on Fox & Friends Monday morning.

Graham was on to talk about how the president has been handling tensions between Iran and the United States, but Ainsley Earhardt shifted the conversation towards new polls projecting Trump would lose to several of the Democratic candidates challenging him for 2020. Graham responded that “[Trump’s] gonna win, just knock it down a notch”…and then the senator went full throttle.

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel, they hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border, Border Patrol agents concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins. They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America.”

Graham then aimed some light criticism at Trump: “Don’t get down, aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Putting aside Graham’s immediate double-take about making slights on political opponents, it seems obvious he was referencing Trump’s attacks on AOC and her progressive colleagues over the weekend, which have been deemed “racist” by critics. When Brian Kilmeade asked if Trump’s tweets were negative, Graham continued his charge against the “disgusting” agenda from the president’s opponents, but he did recognize them as “American citizens duly-elected.”

“It sounds like you’re saying the president went too far with these tweets?” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy asked.

“I just don’t think that — aim higher,” Graham replied. “They are American citizens. They won an election. Take on their policies. The bottom line here is this is a diverse country.”

He went on to rail against the congresswomen again:

“Their policies will destroy this country. Focus on what they want to do for America and to America and compare it with what you’ve done. Don’t get personal. Don’t take the bait. This is not about a person. It is about a country. It is about a set of ideas. They’re on the wrong side of the future.”

UPDATE – 10:00 a.m. ET: Trump watched Fox & Friends again Monday, and it seems he was happy with what he saw:

….they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

…..to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Evidently no comment on Graham’s suggestion about aiming higher.

Watch above, via Fox News.

