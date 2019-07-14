NBC/WSJ Poll Shows Trump Trailing Multiple Democratic Candidates in Head-to-Head Matchups

A new poll from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal shows President Donald Trump behind many of his Democratic opponents in the 2020 election.

According to the July poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by nine points and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leads him by seven points, both outside the poll’s margin of error of 3.5 points.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leads Trump by five points, 48 percent to 43 percent. And Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is ahead of Trump by just one percentage point, 45 percent to 44 percent.

NBC News noted that Trump is fairing worse than President Barack Obama did for the same poll at roughly this point in the election cycle back in 2012. Obama held a 1-point edge over eventual Republican nominee Mitt Romney among registered voters, something Trump doesn’t have for any of the above listed candidates.

According to the poll, 45 percent of registered voters approve of the president’s job, while 52 percent disapprove–similar to previous polls. Trump’s highest approval ratings come with registered Republicans at 89 percent.

The poll monitored answers from 800 registered voters.

[Image via Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

