Following his tweets on Sunday directing her and three other congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is accusing President Donald Trump of leading the Republican party into “outright racism.”

In a Monday morning tweet, the congresswoman blasted the president for his racist tweets — calling some of the words he used “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

“It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color ‘go back to your own country,’ is hallmark language of white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans.”

Ocasio-Cortez was among those urged by Trump to “go back” to her own country — along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The congresswomen — save for Omar, who was born in Somalia — were all born in the United States.

