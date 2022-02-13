Sen. Roger Marshall Speculates Wildly About Biden’s Mental Capacity, Floats Annual Cognitive Test If GOP Wins Midterms

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) engaged in some wild speculation with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo about President Joe Biden’s mental capacity, suggesting if Republicans won majority control of Congress in the upcoming midterms, then they would impose an annual mental capacity test on the president.

During the immediately preceding segment, Bartiromo asked Marshall about how Republicans could use their subpoena power to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci if they won back the majority. Marshall agreed that was something they were considering, mentioning that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) were supportive of such an endeavor.

Bartiromo then segued into a discussion of Biden’s mental capacity, mentioning that Marshall was a medical doctor. It should perhaps be noted that Marshall’s specialty was obstetrics/gynecology (according to his biography page on his official Senate website) and not neurology, psychiatry, or anything specifically focused on the functions of the brain, the effects of aging, etc. and he has not personally examined or treated Biden.

“Before you go, you are a medical doctor,” said Bartiromo. “What can you say — and it pains me to bring this up, by the way — but we are all watching President Biden. We’re all watching him, you know, shuffle, mince words. What do you see as a medical doctor? Is there anything you want to say, in terms of perhaps considering a test once a year on mental capacity? What can you tell us as a medical doctor about the mental capacity of our commander in chief? Is this a national security issue?”

“Well, Maria, unfortunately it is,” Marshall replied. “And I think we’re all concerned for President Biden’s mental health. I think that if you compare today’s films from some of the films even a year ago, you’ve seen a deterioration in his mental capacity.”

The solution, Marshall continued, was that “maybe we need to be proactive” and ask the president to take “some type of a mental test” annually, just like the regular yearly physical.

“I think that may be something else that we’ll be looking on, that Rand Paul and I’ll be discussing, Jim Jordan again, seeing if we think that’s something that America deserves,” Marshall concluded. “I think we’re all very concerned about his health, and it is a national security issue.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

