Senate Democrat Calls Out Biden and DOJ for Ignoring His Letters and Not Producing a Witness at Gitmo Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) scolded the Biden administration and the Department of Justice for not taking greater action to shut down Guantanamo Bay.

Durbin led a hearing on Tuesday to talk about closing down the military prison, and the committee was prepared to hear testimony on the matter from numerous military figures and public officials. As Durbin argued for the installation’s closure in his opening remarks, he spoke of how he and Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) sent President Joe Biden a letter months ago urging a number of key steps to make it happen.

“Getting this done will demand strong and effective leadership from the White House, as well as a special envoy from the State Department to negotiate transfer agreements for the detainees who are not charged with crimes,” Durbin said. “And it will demand swift and decisive action from the Justice Department, which is yet to bring its legal positions in line with the president’s call of closing Guantanamo.”

Durbin went on to say he was “disappointed” to report that “the president and attorney general have yet to respond to my letters. And I’m disappointed that the administration declined to send a witness to testify at today’s hearing on how they’re working to close Guantanamo.”

“I’m going to continue to press this administration to take action and end this injustice,” Durbin said.” The delays in closing this facility are not cheap in terms of our reputation and our treasury. Every day Guantanamo remains open, damage is done to our moral standing and credibility, weakens our national security, and wastes taxpayer dollars…Guantanamo has failed to deliver justice to families who deserve it the most.”

Watch above, via PBS.

