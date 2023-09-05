Senator Tuberville Blames U.S. For Russian Invasion: ‘Got Ukraine Into This Mess’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said the U.S. “got Ukraine into this mess” and expressed frustration with aid to Ukraine as it tries to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, Tuberville was asked about ongoing U.S. assistance to the war-ravaged country.

“What are you thinking about the Ukraine funding, Sir?” Larry Kudlow inquired.

“Well, we heard it a year-and-a-half ago from President Biden or Pinocchio Joe, whatever you want to call him, that it was gonna be a small incursion,” Tuberville replied. “And we all know now there has been hundreds of thousands of people killed over in Ukraine – both Russian and Ukrainians, but the Ukrainians are getting slaughtered.”

The senator went on to call Ukraine “the 51st state.”

“They’re gonna ask for more money,” he continued. “We’re propping up their government as we speak. We’re paying all their pension funds. We’re paying all their government employees. American people need to understand, this is not just going to the war. It’s going to the 51st state, which is Ukraine.”

He went on to say he’s opposed to more funding for Ukraine, which he said is in its current predicament because of the U.S.

“This was not going to end up well for Ukraine,” Tuberville added. “We pretty much kicked this can down the road and got Ukraine into this mess. We can’t get ’em out. Somebody needs to go to Russia, like Joe Biden, and talk them out of what’s going on and get this thing settled before we get into a world war. ”

When Russia launched its invasion last year, Tuberville made some curious comments about the situation.

“He can’t feed his people,” Tuberville said at the time regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It’s a communist country, so he can’t feed his people, so they need more farmland.”

Russia abandoned communism with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

