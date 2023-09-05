Piers Morgan Scoffs at Ramaswamy’s Claim He’d Hire Trump as WH Adviser: ‘Highly Unlikely’ Trump Will Be ‘Playing Second Fiddle To Anyone’

Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan began his interview with Vivek Ramaswamy by arguing he was “the most pro-Trump of the other candidates” running for the GOP presidential nomination.

“That raises the question: If he’s so great, even to the extent that you would pardon him of any crimes he may be convicted of, why would you run against him?” Morgan asked, adding that Ramaswamy could “potentially get a good job out of it” if Trump wins.

“I do think he was an excellent president as judged by results,” Ramaswamy said. “But I’m going to deliver something that he did not: national unity. Uniting this country is a top objective for me.” He continued:

Yes, on 90% of policy areas, I do agree with Donald Trump and I respect his accomplishments. But there’s more to being a president than just being a policy book in a binder. Part of this is how we reunite this nation. I think I’ll be best positioned to accomplish that. And I look forward to working with Donald Trump when, I hope, he’s be my adviser — frankly, my mentor — in my first year in office. That much I will take. That’s how I think this is going to play out.

“You managed to say you thought Donald Trump would be your adviser as president with a straight face, there, Vivek,” Morgan quipped.

“I do,” Ramaswamy replied. “I think he’s somebody who has a lot of experience. I don’t want to to start with a standing start; I want to build on those four years of experience and that that experience to the next level.”

Morgan interrupted, “No, I can see. Just, just to explain — I could see why you’d want him as an adviser, it’s just, Donald Trump playing second fiddle to anyone is highly unlikely.”

Watch the clip above via Fox Nation.

