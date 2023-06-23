Joe Scarborough Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Shameless’ Effort to Expunge Trump Impeachments: ‘Just So Stupid’

Joe Scarborough struggled to offer any analysis on news of a Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene-led effort to expunge the past impeachments of Former President Donald Trump. The Morning Joe host became so frustrated that he stopped reading the teleprompter and exasperated, “It’s just so stupid!”

Mika Brzezinski opened the segment with news of House Republicans Elise Stefanik and Taylor Greene introducing a pair of resolutions seeking to expunge the impeachment votes against former President Trump. “Stefanik’s office said in a press release that it would be, quote, as if such articles of impeachment had never passed the House of Representatives suggestion,” Brezinski reported.

Scarborough interjected, “All they do are gestures,” while his wife and co-host continued with, “It’s totally unclear if such resolutions are even legally possible. House practices offer no guidance,” to which Scarborough again interrupted, saying, “I’m sorry, this is. But I don’t even read so stupid.”

Before tossing to MSNNBC contributor Peter Baker, Scarborough made clear just how he felt about the story:

It’s just shameless. But that’s okay. That’s okay. This is so stupid, I think. Let’s instead talk about again, their bigger problem. Peter Baker gestures. This is all they do. They do gestures. And we talked about it yesterday. They do this and then they go out. I mean, why would you do this? It makes no sense. It doesn’t make any sense legislatively. But if their only focus is raising money for themselves, which they can do, the more the more freakish ideas they have, the more freaks out there send them $25, then this actually makes perfect sense for them, just not for the rest of the party.

Scarborough doubled down on his lamentation of members of his former Republican party, dismissing this as one of another empty rhetorical gesture that seems more designed as divisive wedge issues than to get anything accomplished.

Watch above via MSNBC.

