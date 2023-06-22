Joe Scarborough Goes Off on Republicans Over Durham Hearing and Schiff Censure: They ‘Keep Making Fools of Themselves!’

Joe Scarborough went on a broad-range slam against Republicans for the censure of Adam Schiff (D-CA) and over John Durham’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Morning Joe opened with both topics on Thursday as Scarborough noted how Schiff was censured in a partisan House vote as a punishment for his conduct regarding the investigation into Donald Trump’s connections to Russia. Scarborough emphasized that Schiff was being censured even though the Senate Intelligence Committee, helmed by Acting Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL), had determined there were concerns about Russian connections and counterintelligence risks linked to the Trump campaign in 2016.

Let me say that again. He was investigating something that Marco Rubio’s Senate Intel Committee said of Trump’s 2016 interactions with Russia. ‘[Paul] Manafort’s high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely associated with the Russian intelligence services represented a grave counterintelligence threat.’ So, okay, so he opens up an investigation against that and brings up, again, so many things that are disturbing. Then we keep hearing about the Biden crime family, but you ask the question: what crime? They can’t tell you. Wall Street Journal editorial page rightly says a lot of smoke, no fire. You’ve got [Chuck] Grassley, the most senior Republican, when confronted about a document they’re looking for and how it really doesn’t do anything to suggest Joe Biden did anything wrong, he goes ‘We don’t care whether they’re right or wrong.’ You have [James Comer] going out saying we don’t really care. We’re just trying to bring down his poll numbers.

On Durham’s appearance on Capitol Hill, Scarborough ripped the special counsel over the underwhelming result of his investigation, plus his claims of ignorance about Russia’s election interference.

[He’s] made a fool of himself time and again, brought one case after another trying to slander the FBI, trying to slander Hillary Clinton. He goes before a House panel and he claims to be completely ignorant of things that happened that were on the front pages of The New York Times and Marco Rubio’s Intel Committee wrote about. He even claimed that he didn’t know about that grave counterintelligence threat to the United States. He didn’t know that Donald Trump had asked Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s emails. He didn’t know one news item after another. And his lame response was ‘I don’t follow the news. I don’t really read newspapers and watch television.’ This would be the starting point for any investigation of the investigators that he would have. And yet, they keep making fools of themselves. They’re just gesturing to the most extreme members of the Republican Party, including Durham, people who get their news from Chinese religious cults.

After Edward Luce commented that Republicans cheapened the censure as a legislative tool by using it against Schiff, Scarborough added that this is happening while Republicans continue to ignore threats from Russia and make claims against the Biden family without hard proof.

And now they’re censuring him for doing that. I mean, you’ve got that, you’ve got Durham, you’ve got this Biden crime family nonsense, and now impeachment! Oh, my God. Thank God we don’t have a $31 trillion debt that Donald Trump basically gave us and that these same Republicans gave us. Thank God we don’t have any concerns with China. Thank God we don’t have any concerns with the economy. Thank God we don’t have any concerns about skyrocketing college costs. Thank God. It’s far more important for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert to fight each other on the floor and calling each other bitches because they’re having a race to impeach Joe Biden. Over what? Nothing! More gesturing. This is what we warned about if they put insurrectionists, weirdos and freaks in charge of the people’s House.

Watch above via MSNBC.

