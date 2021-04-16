Sharon Osbourne told Bill Maher she’s “angry” and “hurt” following her departure from The Talk.

To briefly recap: Osbourne recently left The Talk following a very heated discussion over Piers Morgan slamming Meghan Markle. Osbourne came to Morgan’s defense and said, “I’m not racist, neither is Piers racist, and I hate the fact of even saying I’m not racist, it’s a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that.”

At one point she said to Sheryl Underwood, “Don’t try and cry, because if anybody should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation… Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!”

Maher spoke with Osbourne and said he was confused by the controversy.

“Who’s the racist and why? This is what I’m trying to figure out,” he said.

“Me too,” Osbourne said. “I’ve been called so many things in my life. I’ve been called many names, but a racist is one I will not take.”

Maher asked if the argument is that “you have to agree with everything Meghan Markle says or you’re a racist.”

They talked about Markle and the royal family, and Maher again said he’s surprised by “all this drama” because she defended Morgan.

At one point Maher alluded to a recent report from journalist Yashar Ali that said while she was on The Talk, Osbourne referred to Julie Chen as “wonton” or “slanty eyes,” and referred to Sara Gilbert as “pussy licker” and “fish eater.”

Osbourne disputed some of the details from reports that have come out since her departure, saying, “It’s disgruntled ladies.”

You can watch part of the interview above, via HBO.

