Sharon Osbourne is leaving the daytime program The Talk amid recent controversy.

Osbourne came under intense criticism over a recent discussion on the show coming to Piers Morgan’s defense amid the backlash from his Meghan Markle commentary. “I’m not racist, neither is Piers racist, and I hate the fact of even saying I’m not racist, it’s a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that,” she said.

“Don’t try and cry, because if anybody should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation… Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!” Osbourne added at one point.

The contentious segment sparked an internal review from CBS, and Osbourne publicly spoke out on the exchange. One report said she has used language in the past like calling Sara Gilbert “pussy licker” and Julie Chen “wonton.” Osbourne has denied those allegations.

Now, per the Hollywood Reporter, Osbourne is leaving the show:

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.

