Son of Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Heads Home After Fourth Open-Heart Surgery

Bret Baier, chief political anchor for Fox News, shared some happy news Thursday: his 13-year-old son, Paul, is heading home after his fourth open heart surgery.

“Thanks to the amazing doctors & nurses at @childrensnational Paul is heading HOME to continue recovery from his 4th open heart surgery! We are so very grateful for his care & for everyone praying for him & offering him good wishes,” Baier posted on Instagram. He included a photo of himself with his wife, Amy, and Paul in at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., wearing masks and holding celebratory balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Baier (@bretbaier)

Baier had previously shared on Instagram that Paul was heading to the hospital for the procedure on Dec. 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Baier (@bretbaier)

Paul was born with multiple congenital heart defects. In an effort to raise awareness of the prevalence of heart disease in children, Baier wrote about his son’s battle in his 2014 book Special Heart: A Journey of Fath, Hope, Courage, and Love.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]