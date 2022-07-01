Stanley Cup Delivered to Wrong Colorado Home After Delivery Driver Misread the Address

One Colorado couple got the delivery of a lifetime this week when a mistaken address led to them being the keepers of the Stanley Cup.

The Colorado Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup in 21 years on Sunday when they beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

It’s tradition that during the summer, each member of the winning team gets to spend one glorious day with the historic trophy, delivered to their house and transferred from player to player over the course of 100 days.

On Monday night, one day after the historic win, the trophy was headed to Captain Gabriel Landeskog‘s house. That was, until the delivery driver made a simple mistake of reading the wrong house number.

The trophy then landed on the doorstep of Dmitri Rudenko and his husband Kit Karbler home, Landeskog’s neighbors.

“I was the first one who saw the car being parked in our driveway. I saw the car backing up,” Rudenko said.

“The person opens the trunk and I saw the case and I recognized it, because I watched the final games,” he said.

A video from inside the couples home shows them nervously watching the driver and jokingly asking, “Is that the Stanley Cup?”

The couple ran outside into their driveway where they got to spend a few minutes checking out the trophy. The driver had gotten the address wrong by one digit.

Then they directed the team towards the correct address. Karbler said they were aware that Avalanche players lived in the neighborhood but didn’t think anything like this would ever happen.

“They were really nice people,” Karbler said. “I imagine they had some sense of embarrassment because they got to the wrong address, but they also would know what joy they brought to us!”

“It made our day. And it’s something that we’ll be able to talk about and laugh about for a long time,” Karbler added.

