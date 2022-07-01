WATCH: Twitter Sleuths Think They’ve Found Video of Trump Lunging for Steering Wheel

Twitter sleuths think they’ve found video evidence of then-President Donald Trump‘s alleged physical altercation inside a presidential SUV when Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol on January 6.

Cassidy Hutchinson testified at Tuesday’s surprise January 6 hearing about a wild scene in a presidential SUV as Trump pulled away from his “Stop the Steal” rally – still convinced he was going on to the Capitol.

Hutchinson told the committee that Trump cursed his Secret Service team out and even physically attacked Robert Engel, the head of his detail — at one point grabbing the wheel — when he was informed they would not take him to the Capitol:

The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony [Ornato, then-White House deputy chief if staff] described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, “I’m the F-ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now” To which Bobby responded, “Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.” The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engels grabbed his arm, said, “Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and Mr., when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

Trump and his defenders have seized on the fact that multiple sources insist the story will eventually be contradicted to some degree under oath by Engel and Ornato, but blue-check Twitter thinks “Active Measures” filmmaker Jack Bryan has the goods.

“Trump reaching for steering wheel in four frames,” Bryan wrote above the promised four frames:

Trump reaching for steering wheel in four frames. pic.twitter.com/QgwxlASPr1 — Jack Bryan (@jackabryan) June 30, 2022

Bryan added the source video for good measure, as well as a zoomed version of his own devising:

some people wanted original video. Here it is. https://t.co/EIJJqBZtGi — Jack Bryan (@jackabryan) June 30, 2022

It looks like he might have grabbed the wheel to keep them from leaving which makes more sense than him grabbing it to drive them off the road. — Jack Bryan (@jackabryan) June 30, 2022

made a zoomed video. At the very least Trump is moving his hand over the driver’s shoulder. Not sure why else he would be doing that. pic.twitter.com/f41XKnA4kP — Jack Bryan (@jackabryan) June 30, 2022

Journalists, political and media figures, and other verified users weighed in on the Abraham Zapruder-reminiscent thread — some more skeptically than others:

This has a Zapruder-Rorschach quality to it Check out all 4 tweets in the thread… https://t.co/e1Hbqu0J5T — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 30, 2022

Zapruder, But for Trump https://t.co/qXPFQJOhQB — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 30, 2022

🧵2/5 STILL dishonorable this morning: Trump Grab-The-Wheel-Deniers. As we already pointed out twice on these award threads: She didn’t say he said Trump GRABBED the wheel and lunge for the agent. She said he said Trump TRIED to: https://t.co/HkBq9CfOcN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 1, 2022

This is going to be the new Zapruder, isn’t it. https://t.co/DFDca7gCBL — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 30, 2022

Trump denies lunging at Secret Service https://t.co/SPn1ykdzLg — 🌻Kim (@kim) June 30, 2022

Someone’s going to have to produce better images that this, it just looks like a bunch of blobs to me https://t.co/npuf6hySn7 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 30, 2022

So the Secret Service lied. They’re compromised. https://t.co/wjXddluX0h — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) July 1, 2022

This is fun. We know it happened but it’s not the story. He’s lying. The Agent is lying. https://t.co/xdNk90UbU6 — Mitchell (@themitchellfink) June 30, 2022

I just knew- SOMEONE WOULD HAVE PHOTOS! https://t.co/ku0iLIdHaQ — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) June 30, 2022

One Republican congressional candidate tweeted video of the incident that was at once clearer yet less convincing:

During the J6 clown show Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump did something to the effect of grabbing a steering wheel and hit one of his security detail member. My immediate thought was something to the effect of… pic.twitter.com/aofPdCeU0Z — Joe E. Collins III (@joeecollins3) June 30, 2022

As many have pointed out, reports that Ornato and Engel will testify under oath aren’t the same as actually testifying under oath, but allow them to muddy Hutchinson’s testimony for days or weeks without any cost over what may or may not end up being subjective or minor discrepancies.

Watch the source video above via NBC.

