CNN’s Bakari Sellers weighed in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) interview with Jake Tapper on Tuesday and gave the GOP presidential hopeful high marks.

Tapper hosted a panel after his sitdown with DeSantis aired and asked Sellers for his take.

“Bakari, what did you think of his argument, very strongly, that he is the candidate that the left fears the most, that they would rather have Donald Trump take on Biden because Biden can beat Trump and Biden cannot beat him. That’s how he views it?” Tapper asked.

“No, I still think that that is a decently ludicrous argument. I think that most Democrats fear, and this is probably going to be in an email blast soon, but most Democrats still fear Donald Trump. Donald Trump got 74 million votes, I believe, last time. There’s no belief that Republicans in the silent majority or the silent canceled or whatever they may be will leave Donald Trump,” replied Sellers – an author and former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

“Donald Trump is the candidate that puts the most fear, even with baggage in the hearts of Democrats. I think what we showed today was that I was happy to see him sit down with, I forget what they call you now, corporate media?” Sellers continued.

Tapper replied, “Corporate media, I’ll take that, that’s the nice version.”

“Trust me, I know,” Sellers quipped.

“But I was glad to see him sit down outside of his bubble, because then it helps him look more electable. I mean, it’s one thing to do a Joe Rogan interview or kind of the fringes. It’s another thing to sit down with a consummate journalist,” he continued, adding:

And I think today he was able to handle those questions and deal with them. And although I don’t believe in his policies per se, but he actually looked decently presidential today. I’m not sure it was a reset because everything is ‘I’m anti-woke, anti-woke.‘ Today, he just inserted ‘in the military,’ but at least today he started to give the vibe. There’s still a Scott Jennings thing.

“It’s a vibe primary. It’s a vibe primary,” joked Jennings, a conservative commentator.

“He started to give the vibe that he could be president of the United States,” concluded Sellers.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

