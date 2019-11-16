White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro took turns praising President Donald Trump’s health after he had an unannounced exam at Walter Reed.

“I want to talk to you about what a lot of people are talking about on social media, the president’s visit to Walter Reed. I understand it wasn’t a scheduled annual visit,” Pirro said, asking Grisham to explain on her show Saturday.

“We’ve got a really busy year ahead as you can imagine, so the president decided to go to Walter Reed and get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam. That’s all it was, it was very routine. We had a down day today, so he made the decision to head there,” Grisham responded.

Pirro referred to “rumors” about the president’s health on social media, which Grisham then refuted.

“He’s healthy as can be,” Grisham said. “I put a statement out about that. He has got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6:00 a.m. until, you know, very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.”

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Grisham said in her statement released earlier Saturday night following the unannounced visit to the medical center.

“He’s almost superhuman,” Pirro said, agreeing. “I don’t know how anyone can deal with what he’s dealing with. I get frustrated with what’s going on in Washington.”

The president was apparently watching Pirro and Jesse Watters’ program on Fox Saturday, tweeting out clips from the shows.



via Fox News.

