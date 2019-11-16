New CNN Poll Shows Pete Buttigieg Surging Past Competitors in Iowa

A new poll of Iowa caucus voters shows Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging past his competitors in the 2020 Democratic primary in the state.

The CNN/Des Moines Register Poll showed Buttigieg at 25% of likely caucus-goers saying he’s their top choice – a massive jump from a September poll. The poll also shows Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in a virtual tie for second place.

CNN/DES MOINES REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL Interviews conducted November 8-13, 2019 by telephone with 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa. Buttigieg 25%

Warren 16%,

Biden/Sanders 15%

Klobuchar 6%

Booker/Harris/Gabbard/Steyer/Yang 3%

Bloomberg 2% MOE +/-4.4% pts — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 17, 2019



“This is significant for several reasons and this is the first time he has been pulling away from the field. Of course this comes after he’s been investing so much money and time and effort in the state of Iowa. He’s been advertising since the beginning of September,” CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny told Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Saturday.

“He’s opened more than 20 offices,” Zeleny continued. “He has more than a hundred staffers on the ground. So this is the result of his work in Iowa. Of course, this is coming at a time when he has already introduced himself but this is an extraordinary move from when he was first jumping into the race earlier this year.”

However, the poll also notes that nearly two-thirds of respondents have indicated they are open to changing their mind on preferred candidates.

FLUID RACE REMINDER: Our new Iowa Poll shows that 30% of likely caucus goers have made up their minds, but 62% could change. This is significant as we watch the next 80 days unfold before Iowa kicks off 2020 race. Second choice: Warren 20%; Buttigieg 14%; Biden 13%; Sanders 13%. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 17, 2019

The poll has a margin of error of 4.4%

