Stephanie Ruhle Claims Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Exactly’ Like Tax Breaks, Praises Dems for ‘Fighting Like Republicans’

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan isn’t all that unique, according to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. On Monday’s The 11th Hour, Ruhle compared the government repaying portions of student loans to tax breaks given to corporations.

“Loan forgiveness is not nearly as uncommon as they would have you think,” she said after dismissing GOP criticisms that the plan is “reckless” and “for elites.” “The government does it all the time. It is called a tax break. We see it with corporations.”

According to Ruhle’s line of logic, forgiving student debt is meant to accomplish the same thing as a corporation getting a break on what they owe the government in taxes.

“The government does not make them pay as much as they owe, which gives them more money to grow and thrive,” she said. “That’s exactly what’s student loan cancellation is meant to accomplish: helping americans have more money so they can succeed.”

Ruhle further dismissed criticism from Republicans, highlighting reports about some lawmakers receiving PPP loans and equating that debt forgiveness to Biden’s plan of action, as well. The White House Twitter account directly bit back at Republican lawmakers critical of the new debt forgiveness plan. One tweet highlighted a massive PPP loan Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

These reports have likely helped Biden’s approval rating ahead of the midterms, Ruhle said. A recent Gallup poll had the president’s job approval rating sitting at 44 percent, which they noted was his highest approval in a year. Ruhle praised Democrats for the handling of critiques against student loan forgiveness plan, claiming they are “fighting” like their political opponents.

“Democrats are doing something many voters have been begging for for quite a while,” she said. “They are fighting like Republicans.”

Watch above via MSNBC

