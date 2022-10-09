Stephen A. Smith Walks Back Rim Job Comments: ‘No Women Has Ever Done That to Me’

Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter to clarify apparent revelations about his sex life during an appearance on Jake Paul’s podcast that went viral last week.

On the show, where the ESPN star appeared to promote his new book Straight Shooter, Smith was asked by the hosts if he “eats ass” or has ever had his “ass eaten.”

Smith’s non-denial sent the hosts and audience into hysterics.

In a tweet on Sunday, Smith denied ever having received a rim job.

“Please y’all. Never happened in my life; never will,” he wrote. “No woman has ever done that to me. Just silly. Lesson learned!”

Please y’all. Never happened in my life; never will. No woman has ever done that to me. Just silly. Lesson learned! Here is what’s not silly: some dude w/ his camera on yelling that at me in front of a bunch of CHILDREN at DisneyWorld yesterday. We’ve lost our way, perps!#SAD https://t.co/U75uSoeIcy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 9, 2022

He went on to lament being verbally accosted at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where he walked in a parade for HBCU Week.

“Here is what’s not silly: some dude w/ his camera on yelling that at me in front of a bunch of CHILDREN at DisneyWorld yesterday. We’ve lost our way, perps!#SAD”

