Stephen A. Smith shocked the hosts of a YouTube show by suggesting he has been the recipient of a rim job.

Smith appeared on Jake Paul‘s Youtube show BS w/ Jake Paul Thursday as part of the media tour for his new book, STRAIGHT SHOOTER, set to be published in January.

In the interest of shooting it straight, Smith was asked a direct question about his personal life by co-host Julia Rose: “Do you, Stephen A., eat ass.”

“No,” Smith replied. “No, that’s a God’s honest answer, I don’t have to.”

Rose followed up by asking if Smith has ever been the recipient of such an act.

“That’s private,” Smith answered with a smirk, prompting the hosts and audience to erupt in cheers.

“I have nothing else to say,” Smith added with a smile. “No comment.”

“Stephen A Smith gets his ass eaten!” Paul shouted. “That’s what the A. stands for, Stephen A. Smith! That is where the G-Spot is.”

“No!” Smith protested.

“Those questions were pertaining to a long time ago,” he noted. “Those things are not things that happen in my life now.”

Elsewhere on this media tour, Smith made news by doubling down his defense of suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

