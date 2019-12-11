Stephen Colbert might have briefly terrified his audience on The Late Show when he took on Lou Dobbs’ persona as he mocked the Fox Business host’s frequent talk of “the deep state.”

In his Tuesday night opening monologue, Colbert went through Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s findings that there was a legitimate predication for the 2016 investigation of the Trump campaign and Russia. Colbert went on to mock President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for rejecting Horowitz’s findings, saying “they’re all in on the deep state conspiracy theory” they share with Dobbs.

At that point, Colbert ran a clip of Dobbs lamenting “the deep state’s awesome control of our permanent bureaucracy.” When the show cut back to Colbert, it showed that either he got some very quick and extensive plastic surgery, or (much more likely) he was wearing a mask of Dobbs’ face.

“Listen!” Colbert bellowed in Dobbs-ish fashion. “There’s no proof there’s a deep state conspiracy? That just proves there is a deep state conspiracy because only the deep state could’ve hidden the proof!”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]