Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers both mocked President Donald Trump’s botched attempt at a coup on their Wednesday night shows — going after Republicans for trying to steal the election in Michigan.

On Tuesday the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refused to certify the Michigan county’s ballot count, as the two Democrats voted to approve President-elect Joe Biden’s overwhelming victory while two Republicans voted against it, refusing to validate it.

The same day, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson shut down efforts by local Republican officials to block the certification of Biden’s victory in the county while on MSNBC.

Following the events, the late-night hosts could not miss the opportunity for mocking Trump and his party’s failed efforts at election theft.

“Bad news first: the president is actively working to undermine our democracy, usurp the will of the people, and hold onto power in violation of our Constitution,” Colbert said on The Late Show. “Good news: He’s really bad at it. The president is desperate to somehow throw out the votes for Biden, but like everything else in his administration, it’s a race between autocracy and incompetence, and with this crowd, incompetence is Usain Bolt.”

Colbert gave a rundown of Trump’s “coupnanigans,” pointing out that while states are beginning to certify their results, Republicans are trying to cancel ballots in Detroit.

“Oh, hell no! You can disenfranchise Motown,” said the host before busting out in song: “Each one of those votes was signed, sealed, delivered! You can’t turn our Democratic process into a bowl of confusion!”

Of course, Trump celebrated “Michigan’s fall of Democracy” with a tweet:

Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The host also noted that Trump has had “no public events” listed on his schedule for eleven days — joking that the president now only leaves the house when he knows he’s going to be infecting people with the coronavirus.

Meyers similarly mocked Trump’s inept effort to overturn the election in Michigan and undercut President-elect Biden’s victory.

“Look, it’s very unlikely this dumbass coup attempt by Trump and his gang of weirdo, lopsided goons — or as I’m calling them, The Kooky Cuckoo Coup Crew — will succeed, but it’s alarming enough that they’re trying,” Meyers said on Late Night.

“And we are finding out who in the Republican Party would be willing to go along with an actual coup attempt in the future if, say, an election was much closer, or if they had another chance to accept criminal interference from a foreign country, of if Rudy Giuliani tried to break into a ballot machine to change votes for Trump only to realize it’s a pinball machine at a pizzeria in Yonkers.”

