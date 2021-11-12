‘SUCK ON THIS’: Steve Bannon Tells Audience, ‘We’re Taking Over All the Elections’

Moments before news broke that Steve Bannon was being indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, he was putting forth his master plan for national domination.

The former adviser to Donald Trump told his viewers on War Room that the Trumpified GOP “is taking over all the elections.”

Bannon has baselessly claimed on numerous occasions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

“We’re not complaining about it anymore,” said Bannon on Friday. “Remember, there are no whining and no tears in the War Room. We’re taking action and that action is we’re taking over school boards, we’re taking over the Republican Party through the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections.”

He then hailed the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor of Virginia, and suggested he only won because Democrats were prevented from stealing the content.

“Suck on this,” said Bannon, doing his best Thomas Friedman impression. “Ninety-five percent of the billets in Virginia were occupied of election officials and poll watchers, and that is a principal reason that we secured the election of Youngkin, ok?”

He added, “They’re there to have a free and fair count. And we’re going to continue that. And we’re gonna get to the bottom of three November and we’re going to decertify the electors, ok? And you’re going to have a constitutional crisis. But you know what? We’re a big and tough country, and we can handle that. We’ll be able to handle that. We’ll get through that.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

