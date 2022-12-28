‘Stop Being Pricks!’ MSNBC Asks Joaquin Castro for His Year-End ‘Message’ to the ‘DeSantises of the World’

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) offered a blunt message for Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) during an MSNBC appearance: Stop being pricks.

According to Castro, Republicans are acting “heartless” by sending migrants from cities flooded with a border crossing surge to states that are home to Democratic politicians. A bus full of migrants was sent this week from Texas to outside the Washington D.C. residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Castro joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez on Tuesday to discuss the latest migrant travel. Menendez asked to offer a message to “the Abbotts, to the [Peter] Doocys, to the DeSantises of the world” at the tail-end of the exchange.

Castro accused Republicans of being “heartless” and accused them of not helping Democrats to solve immigration reform. Abbott and others have meanwhile argued sending migrants out of state is a way to draw attention to an issue they accuse the White House of not doing anywhere near enough to tackle.

“Well, I would ask them to stop being pricks, first of all, because that’s what they’re doing! And stop being heartless, but also to actually help us solve this issue, solve this challenge rather than just become the next Republican president in a few years,” Castro said.

The Democrat did offer some words of positivity to help close out the year, claiming the new makeup of Congress — which will include a slim Republican majority in the House — could provide an “opportunity for compromise” on immigration. He once again, however, called on the Republican Party to step up more than his own side.

“It’s going to take a lot better faith among Republicans to actually do something about immigration rather than just using the chaos and everything or creating chaos and using that as their number one political boogeyman, which is what they do now,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC

CORRECTION 1:45 p.m. ET: a previous version of this post misidentified Joaquin Castro as his brother, Julian. We regret the error.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com