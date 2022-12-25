Migrants Dropped Off In Front of VP Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve as Freezing Temperatures Gripped DC

Three buses full of migrants from the southern border arrived in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve, and they were dropped off in front Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence while the city was facing freezing cold temperatures.

CNN reports that the three buses dropped off their passengers outside the Naval Observatory, and the arrivals included asylum seekers from multiple Latin American countries. CNN’s coverage was corroborated by other outlets that noted several of the migrants who got off the bus were seen wearing T-shirts and shorts, even though Washington was on track to have a record-breakingly cold Christmas.

The migrants were greeted by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, which gave out blankets and arranged for the arrivals to be sent to churches and shelters to receive food and warm clothes. Amy Fischer, an operative for the organization, told CNN they anticipated the new arrivals, saying the buses were supposed to go to New York, but were diverted to Washington because of the weather.

“This is a welcome effort that we’ve been doing since the first bus arrived,” Fischer told WJLA-TV. “D.C. just continues to show up as a welcoming city that is always ready and willing to open their arms to welcome people, whether it’s Christmas Eve, whether it’s 9 degrees outside or 90 degrees outside.”

It isn’t clear who arranged for these migrant buses, though media suspicion fell upon Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), given the months of publicity he drew by relocating immigrants to Harris’ home and to Democrat-led sanctuary cities. Abbott and his fellow Republicans have been conducting these relocations to generate political pressure for greater action on America’s immigration and border security policies.

Abbott’s office has yet to respond to questions about the bus dropoffs, though Fischer denounced it as a political stunt while laying the blame on the Texas governor.

Watch above via WJLA.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com