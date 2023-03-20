Sunny Hostin Confidently Predicts Trump Is Going to the Slammer: ‘Do You Know How Easy it is to Prove Paper Trail Cases?’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin said she’s convinced former President Donald Trump will go to prison someday since the Stormy Daniels scandal is merely the tip of the iceberg for his legal battles.

The View kicked off the week by discussing the likelihood that Trump is about to be indicted and processed for allegedly falsifying his business records and violating election law to orchestrate hush money payments to Daniels. While it remains to be seen if Trump goes to jail over this case, Hostin led with an assessment that “the severity [of the sentence] matters a little less than how easy it’s going to prove.”

Even though Hostin outlined a scenario where Trump would have to do prison time for the Daniels case, she admitted, “What I don’t think is going to happen is that we’re going to see President Trump perp-walked like you see. He wants that. He wants that Steve Bannon weirdo crazy moment. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The conversation continued as the panel discussed the “extortion” by Trump and his supporters as they’ve raised threats of protest if the ex-president is held accountable under the law. When Hostin got back into the mix, she predicted that Trump will go to prison basing that on the legal scrutiny he also faces from his mishandling of classified documents, his conduct related to January 6th, and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“I think he will be imprisoned this time,” she said. “I’ve been saying it for two years, but I really believe. He’s got four cases in four different jurisdictions, and a lot of them are paper trail cases. Do you know how easy paper trail cases are?”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com