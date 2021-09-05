Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) reacted Sunday to people taking ivermectin for covid, even though public health officials have warned against it.

To be clear, ivermectin can be prescribed for humans to treat parasites. However, as the FDA recently warned, there is a difference between ivermectin products for humans versus such products for animals like horses, and there have been reports of people getting ivermectin at feed stores.

“For one thing, animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which weigh a lot more than we do — a ton or more. Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans,” the FDA said. “Moreover, the FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients. Many inactive ingredients found in products for animals aren’t evaluated for use in people.”

Chuck Todd asked Beshear about this happening in his state and whether there are “just certain groups of people that aren’t going to listen to you, and you have to acknowledge that and find other spokespeople to try to convince the unvaccinated to listen to public health.”

“When it comes to misinformation,” Beshear responded. “I really don’t think this is a red or a blue issue. It is a fact versus fiction, or a sometimes sane versus insane issue.”

“My first job in life was mucking stalls at a horse form. Taking a horse dewormer is crazy under any circumstance,” he continued.

Beshear said this may need to come down to people convincing their own unvaccinated friends and family members to finally get the shot.

“You might lose a friend because of that conversation, but that friend might lose their life if they don’t get vaccinated.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

