Ted Cruz Blames Chuck Schumer for Attempted Brett Kavanaugh Killing: ‘He Was Unleashing the Radicals’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blamed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the attempted hit on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Texas Republican further blamed the Democratic Party as a whole for a series of incidents targeting anti-abortion lawmakers, jurists and activists.

On Wednesday’s Hannity, host Sean Hannity reported a pro-abortion group called Jane’s Revenge had declared “open season” on pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers.

Hannity called the actions “domestic terrorism,” asked Cruz for his reaction to the news.

“These radicals claim to be pro-woman but they don’t want to help a mom who is pregnant with a child, actually give birth to the child, and deliver the child into this world so they’re going to fire bomb the clinic or the hospital she would go to,” Cruz said.

Hannity then noted in March 2020, Schumer made comments which were perceived as threatening to Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Did Senate Democrat leader Schumer just threaten two conservative justices? Where is the media? “I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price”pic.twitter.com/MellytNNp5 — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) March 4, 2020

Hannity asked, “Was that a threat,” to which Cruz responded, “Absolutely, yes.”

“Schumer knew what he was saying when he said you ‘unleash the whirlwind,'” Cruz said. “He was unleashing the radicals.”

The senator also blamed the White House, saying,

A week ago, we saw a Supreme Court justice, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, threaten and a man arrested for attempted murder. Why? Because the left wing radicals knew where his home was and the White House was encouraging those radicals to go to his home where they were threatening his children. It’s been a week, and Joe Biden still has not condemned the attempted murder of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

Cruz concluded Democrats are willing to commit “an insurrection” against the Supreme Court.

“It is shameless, and it is also a violation of criminal law,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

