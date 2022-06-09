CNN’s Keilar Presses Dem Senator on Whether Death Threat to Kavanaugh Means ‘Your Party’ Should ‘Be Better With Their Rhetoric’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) if the recent threat to Brett Kavanaugh’s life means his fellow Democrats should de-escalate their rhetoric against the Supreme Court justice.

Tester spoke with Keilar on Thursday as she reported on Nicholas John Roske, the man who was arrested near Kavanaugh’s house this week after making violent threats against the justice. Roske allegedly told police he wanted to kill Kavanaugh over America’s recent spate of mass shootings, plus the leaked draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Keilar asked for Tester’s reaction, and the Montana senator replied, “it is absolutely unacceptable what transpired there.”

“Unfortunately, threats to public officials are happening far too often,” he continued. “We have got to take this stuff very, very seriously. And folks need to be punished to the full extent of the law. Truth is, public service is very important in this country, and we can’t have intimidation out this that will prevent people from being able to serve this country in positions from school board to president of the United States, and everything in between.”

Following Roske’s arrest, Republicans have blamed the threat against Kavanaugh on Democrats because of the vitriolic criticisms they have previously leveled at Kavanaugh. Keilar asked Tester, “Could members of your own party be better when it comes to their rhetoric?”

“The Senate unanimously passed a bill to protect justices and their families, but House Democrats have not moved forward on that,” she said. “And you’ve heard the comments from your own Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. Should members of your party be more forceful, should they be better with their rhetoric here?”

“Well, absolutely,” Tester answered. “I mean, you can say that on every issue that comes down the pike, that we can do better in getting the message out that the American people need to hear.”

Tester went on to urge House Democrats to move on the bill to protect the families of Supreme Court justices, along with stronger background check laws for gun ownership.

Watch above, via CNN.

