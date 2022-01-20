‘Terrible Moment’: Joe Scarborough Blasts Biden’s ‘Minor Incursion’ Ukraine Comment, Says Putin, Xi See Him as ‘Weak’

Joe Scarborough was not impressed by President Joe Biden’s press conference, saying it failed to project an image of strength to America’s adversaries.

As Morning Joe broke down the conference on Thursday, they focused on the moment when Biden suggested that a “minor incursion” could happen in Ukraine as Russia continues to amass military forces on the country’s eastern borders. Biden’s remarks seemed to suggest that the U.S. might not act against Russia over a “minor incursion,” though White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement after the presser to clarify such an event “will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies.”

As he reviewed all of this, Scarborough called it a “terrible moment” from Biden’s presser, and said it made the president look “weak” against Russia and China. Scarborough also remarked that “Afghanistan set a poor precedent” for Biden, so it also raises questions about how the president would respond to something like China invading Taiwan.

“Putin and Xi and our NATO allies…They see Joe Biden as weak,” Scarborough said. “Yesterday’s conference did not help. They cleaned it up afterward, and if you are Vladimir Putin, you pay attention to the clean-up. You really do. There are dire consequences if he doesn’t pay attention to the clean-up. But our NATO allies wondering yet again, is the United States going to waffle?”

