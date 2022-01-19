Jen Psaki Issues Statement Cleaning Up Biden’s Comment About a ‘Minor Incursion’ Into Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has clarified the White House’s stance on a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia after President Joe Biden made an odd remark about the situation.

Russia has amassed soldiers along Ukraine’s eastern border, and there is concern about a repeat of 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea by force.

Addressing the situation in a marathon presser on Wednesday, Biden said he thinks President Vladimir Putin is aware of the economic sanctions that would be levied against Russia in the event he decides to invade Ukraine.

“He’s never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he moves, number one,” Biden said

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do.”

The president added, “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”

In response, one Ukrainian official told CNN he was “shocked that… Biden would distinguish between incursion and invasion.” Republicans also criticized the remark.

Eventually, Psaki issued a statement later on Wednesday clarifying the administration’s position:

President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies. President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.

